Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Rain chances will gradually be moving eastward tonight as Tropical Storm Beta begins a slow eastward progression. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

The drying trend will continue into Wednesday as Beta moves east. Rain chances will likely remain confined to East Texas. Highs will be in the 70s area-wide.

Later this week, rain chances will dwindle while warmer and drier conditions return as Beta exits to the east. Temperatures will return to near or above normal by the weekend, with mostly sunny skies.