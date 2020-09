It’s another cool night in Central Texas, with clear skies and lows falling to the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Thursday, but a weak front is expected to bring cooler temperatures back to the region on Friday.

Sunny skies will prevail through the end of the week. Highs will drop to the upper 70s and lower 80s.