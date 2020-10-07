Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Tonight will be a few degrees warmer than the past few nights, with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Mostly clear skies are expected with south/southeast winds near 5 mph.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible across the east and southeast on Friday. Temperatures will be above normal.

It will be heating up across the area this weekend, especially along and west of Interstate 35. Highs will easily reach the 80s to low 90s on Saturday. It’ll be even warmer on Sunday, with a few locations in the far west reaching into the upper 90s.

In addition to the heat, breezy conditions Sunday afternoon may cause elevated fire weather conditions in western counties.