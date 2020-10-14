Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Tonight will be warmer than last night, with lows in the 50s. Winds will be out of the south to southeast near five to ten mph, with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs around 90 under mostly sunny skies. A strong cold front will move through on Thursday, featuring falling afternoon temperatures and gusty north winds between 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 35+ mph.

A few areas of drizzle or light rain are possible east of I-35, but otherwise it will be a dry cold front.