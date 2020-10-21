Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The warm weather continues through late this week. Another cold front will move through the area on Friday, bringing temperatures back below normal into the weekend.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the cold front, but coverage and amounts will be light. Another much stronger cold front will move through the area late this weekend into early next week. This front looks to bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms along with the coldest air of the season.

Highs next week could only be in the 50s, with lows dropping to the 30s. This is how it looks right now, but stay tuned for updates!