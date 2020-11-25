Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

An upper-level system will continue to lift out from the Rockies and over the Southern Plains by tonight. A surface trough has pushed into western North-Central TX this afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms, a few strong will be possible across East Texas this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are the primary concerns.

Later this tonight and overnight, the upper system moves east toward the Ozarks. This will drag a cold front into the area with a broken line of showers and storms forming along the front across areas primarily along and east of Interstate 35. A few strong to severe storms with gusty downburst winds and hail are possible.

Clearing, brisk, and cooler behind the cold front. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.