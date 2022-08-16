A weak cold front will gradually make its way into Central Texas before stalling on Thursday, bringing slightly cooler air into the area. The front, along with an upper-level disturbance, will provide a chance of showers and storms to much of the region.

The best storm chances will initially be north of I-20 on Wednesday and Wednesday night, but will shift to Central Texas on Thursday and Friday. The boundary will then return north as a warm front Friday into the weekend, returning temperatures to slightly above normal values.