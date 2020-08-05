Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Tuesday night will be warm and muggy, with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s. A few lingering clouds will be possible before midnight, but skies will become mostly clear by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day, with highs in the upper 90s and mostly sunny skies. A few isolated showers are possible after lunch, but most of Central Texas will stay dry. No severe weather is expected. Feel like temperatures will be around 101 degrees.

Thursday will be warmer and drier, with highs around 100 degrees and mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

The rest of the week will be dry and sunny with highs hovering around the century mark.