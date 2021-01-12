Tune in for FOX44’s Central Texas Winter Watch

CENTRAL TEXAS – We’ve seen our fair share of winter weather already this year, but how likely is it that we will see more snow by the time spring rolls around?

More likely then not, we’ll only see rain for the rest of the winter – but this doesn’t meant snow isn’t possible.

On Wednesday night at 10:30, the FOX44 Storm Team will be giving everyone a look at what we can expect all winter long in Central Texas.

We will let you know everything from how cold we expect this season to be to the chances of seeing more snow this winter. We will even recap the latest snow event – with snowfall totals and all the records which have already been broken this year.

You will also hear from meteorologists from across the state about how different winter can be here.

You can see all of this and more tomorrow on FOX44!