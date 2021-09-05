Waco Hits 100 Degrees for the First Time in 2021

This summer has featured plenty of sunshine, pop-up afternoon thunderstorms, below-normal and near-normal temperatures, but one thing we have been lacking this summer is the 100° heat… until today.

Waco’s high temperature has finally topped out at 100 degrees, which to date, is the fourth latest first occurrence of 100 degree days.

An average summer normally consists of at least 24 days of seeing temperatures over the century mark, in which the first occurrence normally happens around the 4th of July.

The earliest date we’ve seen 100 degrees? March 28, 1971 (100° F)

The latest date we’ve seen 100 degrees? October 4th, 1983 (100° F)

Most and Fewest: