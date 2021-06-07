Water rising at Central Texas lakes

CENTRAL TEXAS – All the rain we’ve been getting has translated to area lakes rising above their normal levels.

Several picnic and swim areas have been closed because of the high waters – so calling ahead before you go to the lake is a good idea.

Lake Waco is up at least five feet from its normal 462 feet. Lake Belton is at 602, and still rising.

Stillhouse Hollow was holding steady at 525, but this was before the latest storms moved through.

As always, if you decide to go out on the lake – wear a life jacket and be weather aware.