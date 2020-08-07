Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

It’s going to be a hot and muggy night with temperatures falling down into the upper 80s around midnight with mostly clear skies. Lows will reach the mid to upper 70s by Saturday morning.



Saturday will be hot and sunny with highs reaching the upper 90s and hovering around the century mark. Feel like temperatures will be above 100 degrees in the afternoon.



Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the triple and mostly sunny skies. The stretch of hot and humid weather will continue into next work week.