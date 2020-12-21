Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday morning will start off chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s. Highs will reach the upper 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Tuesday will be warmer with highs hovering around 70 degrees. Skies will still be mostly sunny.



Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny. A cold front will sweep through Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will bring cooler temperatures to Central Texas just in time for Christmas.



Highs will be in the 50s for the rest of the week.