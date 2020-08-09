Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

It’s going to be a hot and muggy night with temperatures falling down into the upper 80s around midnight with mostly clear skies. Lows will reach the mid to upper 70s by Sunday morning.



Sunday morning will start out warm and partly cloudy, but skies will clear up by the afternoon. Sunday will be another hot and sunny day with highs reaching the upper 90s and hovering around the century mark. Feel like temperatures will be above 100 degrees in the afternoon.



Monday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the triple and mostly sunny skies. The stretch of hot and humid weather will continue into next work week.