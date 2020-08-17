Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be warm and muggy with a few isolated storms possible across Central Texas. Temperatures will fall down into the upper 70s with a 30% chance of rain.



We may see a few lingering showers and storms Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 80s. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.



Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs returning into the upper 90s and feel like temperatures in the triple digits once again. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



The rest of the week will be warm and sunny with highs in the upper 90s and hovering around the century mark.