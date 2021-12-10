When you wake up early on a cool summer morning, you may find a landscape of wet grass outside your doorstep.
Fox 44’s Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick breaks down some of your weather questions in this week’s Weather Why’s
We’ve been seeing a more active weather pattern across Central Texas lately, and many people have been wondering about some of the key weather terminology used in severe weather events. In this week’s Weather Why’s, FOX 44 Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick explains the important difference between a watch and a warning in the video above.
Thunderstorms become pretty common as we continue into the fall months here in Central Texas. With this comes thunder, sometimes hail, and bright flashes of lightning – but have you ever wondered how lightning occurs? FOX 44 Meterologist Haley Fitzpatrick explains in this week’s Weather Why’s in the video above.