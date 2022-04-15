Severe weather season continues across the region almost every week, and we always know in advance when it approaches.
FOX 44’s Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick details the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather risks in this week’s Weather Why’s.
Posted:
Updated:
Severe weather season continues across the region almost every week, and we always know in advance when it approaches.
FOX 44’s Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick details the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather risks in this week’s Weather Why’s.