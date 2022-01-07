The winter months can cause wear and tear on your home, especially when temperatures drop below freezing across the region. FOX 44’s Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick gives us a bit of insight on the protection of your home’s pipes in this week’s Weather Why’s
