If you’ve ever watched an airplane in the sky, often times you may notice the thin white streaks they leave behind. FOX 44’s Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick answers more of your questions about jet contrails in this week’s Weather Why’s.
Weather Why's
How Cloud Cover Affects Overnight Low Temperatures
Weather Why’s – Why Do Bridges Ice Before Roads?
Weather Why’s – Wind Chill
Weather Why’s – Tornado Alley Shifting East (Part …
Tornadoes and severe weather are fairly common for us in the Southern Plains, but there have been many questions left unanswered as to if this general trend of severe weather is shifting to the east – especially after the deadly tornadoes last week. FOX 44 Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick gives us more information on the shift […]