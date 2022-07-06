Very hot conditions are expected late this week and over the weekend. High temperatures will be between 102-105 degrees for most locations with heat index values largely between 105-110 degrees.

East of I-35 will see the hottest conditions, as heat index values will exceed 110 degrees in many areas.

Please take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses this weekend. Spend time in air conditioning indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty.

Do all you can to ensure you, your loved ones, and your pets stay safe from the heat!