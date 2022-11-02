The next upper-level storm system and cold front will bring a good chance of thunderstorms across the region on Friday.

Isolated storms may occur Thursday night into Friday morning, but the best storm potential looks to be Friday afternoon and evening.

Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes all possible.

Locally heavy rainfall may produce flooding in some areas. Showers and storms will push off to the east Friday night, leaving the weekend drier and a touch cooler.