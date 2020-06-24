Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It’s partly to mostly cloudy tonight, with a slight chance of a shower and humid conditions. Low temperatures will fall to around 70 degrees. 

It will be partly sunny on Thursday, with a 20 percent chance of a passing shower – although most areas will stay dry, with highs around 90 degrees. 

Our rain chances go up to 40 percent on Friday, with highs again around 90 degrees. You will start to see more hazy in the air starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. This is the Saharan Dust!

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

Partly cloudy
Sunday

Mix of sun and clouds
Monday

Morning thunderstorms
Tuesday

A few thunderstorms possible
Wednesday

More sun than clouds
Thursday

Abundant sunshine
Friday

Sunny
Hourly Forecast

1 AM
Clear
2 AM
Mostly Clear
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
