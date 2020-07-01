Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Welcome to July in Texas! It’s hot, but it’s normal.

The heat and humidity will continue Thursday, as our heat index values will climb between 102 and 106 degrees – with the actual high around 97 degrees.

By Friday, slightly drier air will work into Central Texas, but it will still be hot – with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

Our rain chance for the holiday weekend looks very low, with a slight chance east of Interstate 35.