Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Welcome to July in Texas! It’s hot, but it’s normal. 

The heat and humidity will continue Thursday, as our heat index values will climb between 102 and 106 degrees – with the actual high around 97 degrees. 

By Friday, slightly drier air will work into Central Texas, but it will still be hot – with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. 

Our rain chance for the holiday weekend looks very low, with a slight chance east of Interstate 35.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Thursday

98° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 98° 74°

Friday

101° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 101° 74°

Saturday

102° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 102° 78°

Sunday

100° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 100° 78°

Monday

99° / 77°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 99° 77°

Tuesday

96° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

97°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

97°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

