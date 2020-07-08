Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We have been talking about this over the last several days and it’s almost here – the HIGH HEAT!  If you think today was hot, 96 degrees, and it was, it’s only going to get hotter. 

The triple-digit highs start on Friday and go through next week. The heat index values will be even hotter! The National Weather Service has already put out a Heat Advisory for Central Texas starting Friday and running through Saturday evening. Heat index values are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees. There is also a good chance the advisory will get extend into Sunday and next week. 

Stay hydrated, find a cool place, and check on the children, elderly and pets. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 76°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 93° 76°

Thursday

96° / 76°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 96° 76°

Friday

96° / 76°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 96° 76°

Saturday

99° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 99° 77°

Sunday

101° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 101° 77°

Monday

101° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 101° 77°

Tuesday

100° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 100° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

87°

10 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

3 AM
Clear
0%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected