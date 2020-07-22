Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The tropics are starting to pick up, and we are starting to see some of that tropical moisture here in Central Texas. 

A few showers are still possible tonight, but most of Thursday will be hot and dry – with highs in the middle 90s. 

As we watch the Gulf of Mexico, there will be a tropical wave trying to strengthen to a tropical depression over the next several days that is heading toward the Texas coast. 

Most of the computer models have it arriving overnight Friday into Saturday. and sending rain our way Saturday. That’s the current track, but if it goes farther to the south we won’t see much here in Central Texas. Let’s keep our fingers crossed we’ll see some rain!

Wednesday

96° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 75°

Friday

95° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 95° 76°

Saturday

89° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 73°

Sunday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 87° 73°

Monday

89° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 74°

