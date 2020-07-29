Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Partly cloudy and quiet tonight with any shower activity well to our southeast in the Brazos Valley.  Lows only dropping to the upper 70s. 

Hot and humid on Thursday, with highs climbing to the upper 90s. Our heat index values will be topping out in the lower 100s. 

On Friday, a rare July cold front will move in late in the day and bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail. Highs will be in the middle 90s. 

By Saturday, slightly cooler air is here with highs in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

97° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 97° 78°

Thursday

98° / 77°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 98° 77°

Friday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 72°

Saturday

94° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 70°

Sunday

96° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 96° 70°

Monday

93° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 72°

Tuesday

93° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

93°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

95°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

96°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

96°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

ALZ Walk 2

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected