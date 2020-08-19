Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The rest of the week and into early next week will be relatively warm and dry, with the exception of Friday evening. Afternoon high temperatures will range in the 90s for the entire region. Evening lows will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s throughout the next five days.

Storm and rain chances are limited to Friday evening, with isolated chances in the western portions of North Texas, Big Country, and even into far West Central Texas. Right now the weekend looks fairly quiet, but hot with highs in the upper 90s.