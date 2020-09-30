Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Another cool night is expected, as skies will be clear and winds will be light. Lows will drop to the lower 50s.

A weak cold front will arrive on Thursday, and will knock temperatures down a few degrees compared to today. Winds will shift to the northeast at 5 to 10 MPH behind the front. No precipitation is expected. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking ahead, pleasant conditions are expected this weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night, but well to our north. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine is expected.