Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It’s mostly clear and breezy tonight, as low temperatures only fall into the mid-to-upper 60s. A strong cold front will move through the region starting tomorrow afternoon.

Some locations will experience their high temperatures in the morning. Windy conditions will develop after the cold front passes, with winds generally between 20-25 mph, and gusts in excess of 35 mph.

Our high should top out in the lower 80s around 1:00 p.m., then fall the rest of the afternoon. Thursday night looks mostly cloudy, with a passing shower of sprinkle and lows in the middle 50s. Clearing skies will come on Friday.

