Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The first of the two upcoming cold fronts will arrive on Friday, bringing some rain/storm chances, breezy north winds and cooler weather. Temperatures will fall during the day as the front moves across the region.

The best rain chances will be to our north, as we’ll only have a 20 percent chance. A pattern change is expected early next week. An upper low will approach from the west Monday into Tuesday, bringing much cooler and wetter conditions to the area.

Thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night into Monday, with cold rain showers expected into mid-week. Highs Monday and Tuesday may only be in the 50s!