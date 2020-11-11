Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

LIVE NOW /
Breezy south winds return Thursday, with partly sunny and warmer conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Moisture and clouds increase Thursday night, with a few sprinkles or light showers late and continuing through Friday morning across parts of Central Texas. Lows Friday morning will be mostly in the 50s.

A cold front will sink through North Texas, but stall near, or just south of Interstate 20. It will be brisk and cooler across North Texas – but warmer across Central Texas, with southeast winds and highs 75 to 80 degrees.

