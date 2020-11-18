Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Not as cool with increasing humidity and cloud cover. Temperatures should be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the south to southeast around 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 15- 20 mph west of Interstate 35. Sky conditions will be mostly clear with passing upper clouds early, but dense stratus should move into the area from South Texas in the early morning hours.

Rain-free weather will continue through the rest of this week and early this weekend. A cold front will then move into the area Sunday and bring much cooler temperatures and rain chances to the area late Sunday into Monday. A few thunderstorms are possible along the front, but severe weather is highly unlikely and not expected at this time.