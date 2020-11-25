Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Calm winds, clear skies, and dry conditions will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the region tonight. If you have any sensitive vegetation, it may be a good idea to protect it, just in case!

Thanksgiving Day should be pleasant and dry. High temperatures will range from the low to middle 70s. Clouds will increase from the south throughout the day with southerly winds near 5 to 15 mph.

A strong storm system will move through the Southern Plains early this weekend. We’ll see increasing clouds and areas of rain develop by Friday afternoon with much of the area seeing rain Saturday into Saturday night. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below normal through Sunday. Rain and clouds will start to decrease on Sunday, but most of the day looks dry.