Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The weather will be quiet and rain-free Thursday through Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid-upper 50s. A light freeze will be possible near and west of Highway 281 Thursday night/Friday morning, with a more widespread freeze likely across the region Friday night into Saturday morning. 

An upper-level system will bring another round of precipitation chances across the region late Saturday night and Sunday. There is the potential for a light rain-snow mix across portions of Central Texas Saturday night into Sunday morning, but no accumulations or travel impacts are expected. Otherwise, widespread rain is expected through the day on Sunday.

