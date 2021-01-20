Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

LIVE NOW /
We will continue to see periods of rain from Thursday until early Friday morning, when the rain will temporarily stop due to an incoming cold front – bringing in drier air. South-southwesterly winds will generally be 5-10 mph, with some areas seeing speeds of up to 15 mph throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

In the late evening, winds will transition to a northerly direction with speeds less than 10 mph. Skies will be cloudy throughout Thursday, with some areas seeing only partly cloudy skies – starting overnight Thursday into Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be above normal in the 60s on Thursday afternoon, and in the 40s and 50s overnight. Friday will see around/above normal high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

