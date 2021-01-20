Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We will continue to see periods of rain from Thursday until early Friday morning, when the rain will temporarily stop due to an incoming cold front – bringing in drier air. South-southwesterly winds will generally be 5-10 mph, with some areas seeing speeds of up to 15 mph throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

In the late evening, winds will transition to a northerly direction with speeds less than 10 mph. Skies will be cloudy throughout Thursday, with some areas seeing only partly cloudy skies – starting overnight Thursday into Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be above normal in the 60s on Thursday afternoon, and in the 40s and 50s overnight. Friday will see around/above normal high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.