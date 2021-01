We’ll be looking at mostly rain-free conditions through the end of the work week. Anticipate breezy conditions on Friday and gusty westerly winds on Saturday.

Temperatures moderate on Friday and Saturday before a cold front slides through the area, bringing a brief shot of rain or sprinkles for parts of the area on Saturday. Saturday will be mild, with highs in the low to middle 70s, but it will also be very windy. Cool and dry conditions return Sunday through early next week.