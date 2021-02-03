Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front will move through Central Texas on Thursday! Expect warm temperatures ahead of the front and much cooler temperatures behind the front. Winds will be southwesterly ahead of the front and northwesterly behind the front. Wind speeds should remain around 10-15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Approximate frontal timing: Waco: 3-4 PM, Temple: 4-6 PM, Hearne: 5-7 PM.

High temperatures ahead of the front will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Once the front is clear, temperatures will fall to the 50s by evening. Sunny and seasonal on Friday with highs in the lower 60s.