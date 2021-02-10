Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 3 PM Thursday for most of Central Texas. Areas of freezing rain may lead to icing on area roads, bridges, and overpasses. Hazardous weather conditions could impact the morning commute so give yourself plenty of time.

As temperatures slowly warm above freezing Thursday afternoon, periods of rain and even a thunderstorm will be possible. Highs only in the middle 30s. The arctic air is expected to bring very cold temperatures to the region this weekend and into early next week. Temperatures may drop into the teens and single digits, and some temperatures could approach record low values Sunday morning.

Winter precipitation will be possible Saturday as well, as with Sunday night through Tuesday. However, there’s still uncertainty in precipitation type at this time. Now would be a good time to start taking precautions to protect the four Ps: people, plants, pets, and pipes.