Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A Winter Storm Warning continues through Thursday morning for the Brazos Valley. A slight chance of snow showers and sleet are still possible. Impacts due to the icy weather include dangerous travel conditions, additional power outages, and wind chills cold enough to result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Travel is discouraged through mid-morning Thursday as roads will remain very icy, even after snow has stopped falling. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s.

After our repeated rounds of severely cold temperatures and winter weather, a warming trend is on the way! Highs will get back into the 40s by Saturday and into the 50s by Sunday. Continued warming and dry weather looks likely into next week. Hang in there, we’re almost there!