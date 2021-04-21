Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

There will be a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across North and Central Texas on Friday. Currently, large hail is the primary threat, but all modes of severe weather are possible.

Thunderstorm chances begin increasing late Thursday/early Friday, but the best chances for severe weather will be Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The weekend looks great, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low to middle 80s on Sunday.