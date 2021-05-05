Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mostly sunny conditions with slightly higher humidity are expected Thursday, with highs mostly in the 80s – though a few readings will be in the upper 80s to our west.

North or northeast winds 10 mph this Thursday morning will become east or southeast at 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. A warming trend is in the forecast through the end of the week with above normal temps Friday-Sunday.

Rain and storm chances return on Sunday, ahead of the next cold front. Mother’s Day is not a washout, but some of us may see a few showers.