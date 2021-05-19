Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all Central Texas through 7:00 a.m. Thursday. Localized heavy rainfall amounts will be possible in a few locations later today as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop.

While widespread flooding is not anticipated, soils remain saturated from recent heavy rainfall, and area rivers and waterways remain high. Rain chances will taper off into the weekend, although we will still see some scattered afternoon showers and storms on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, areas east of I-35 will have the best chances for storms. This will shift to areas west of I-35 on Saturday. Most areas should remain dry on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.