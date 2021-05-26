Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Thursday will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, late morning/afternoon southerly winds around 10-20 mph, and warm afternoon high temperatures in the 80s and even lower 90s.

After some dry time during the middle of the week, rain chances will return Thursday night through Saturday. They will largely consist of thunderstorm complexes which will develop along a slow-moving cold front – which may sag into North Texas on Friday and move into Central Texas. Strong wind gusts and flooding will be the main hazards with all storms during this time period.