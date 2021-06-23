Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It will be slightly warmer across Central Texas on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 90s. Continue to practice heat safety if working or spending time outside, as heat index values between 101 and 105 degrees are expected Thursday afternoon.

The heat will continue Friday, with high temperatures in the mid 90s to near 100 – with heat index values in the upper 90s to 105 degrees. A pattern shift may occur this weekend, resulting in cooler temperatures and additional chances for showers and thunderstorms.