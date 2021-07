We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a slight chance of a shower or isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A few showers early Thursday night, otherwise clear to partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. More of the same on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with partly sunny skies and slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms each day with highs climbing to the upper 80s and lower 90s.