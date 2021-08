Showers and storms will continue to be possible through Thursday. Highest chances for showers and storms, some containing heavy rainfall, will be along and east of Highway 6 in Central Texas. Isolated instances of flooding will be possible.

Storm coverage should diminish from southwest to northeast across the area late in the day, as the upper disturbance begins exiting the area. High will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s, with gusty south winds at 10 to 15 mph.