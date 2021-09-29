Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are forecast on Thursday. Will it be an all-day rain event? At this point in time, it doesn’t appear likely.

The best potential for scattered to numerous rain/storms will likely be toward the evening hours on Thursday. The severe weather threat will be low, but there will be an increasing heavy rainfall threat. Minor flooding will be possible to our north. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Looks like better chance of rain will move in on Friday, with highs only around 80.