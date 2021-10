A Flood Watch is in effect through 7:00 p.m. Thursday for most of Central Texas. Widespread rain totals of 2-3 inches are expected with isolated totals in the 5-6 inch range. Rapid rises will be possible on creeks, streams, and rivers.

If you encounter flooded roads or water-crossings, Turn Around, Don’t Drown. The rain will be tapering off by Thursday afternoon.