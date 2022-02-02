The Winter Storm Warning continues as most of the rain has transition to mainly freezing rain and sleet. Most have seen at least some ice accumulation Wednesday night into Thursday. The most significant accumulations are most likely north and northeast of the Central Texas.

Those who receive more than 1/4″ of ice are likely to see widespread impacts with very dangerous road conditions, power outages, and tree damage. Most will receive at least 0.1″ of ice with widespread travel impacts and occasional power outages. Impacts will likely continue into Saturday for many.

Partial melting is expected Friday afternoon that would refreeze overnight. Better melting is likely on Saturday. The highest sleet and snow accumulations will remain over the northwestern parts of our forecast area.

Most of the forecast totals will fall in the form of sleet with between 1-3 inches of sleet possible. Any sleet or snow that falls will fall on/in a layer of ice and worsen the impact of this storm.

Near or below temperatures are expected across Central Texas for both Thursday and Friday morning. Wind chill values in the teens and single digits (some areas even below zero) are expected for both days, with mainly Friday seeing below zero wind chill values west of I-35.

Make sure to take precautions if you must get out during these mornings.