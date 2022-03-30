Another reinforcing cool front will sink into the northeast half of the area on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. No rainfall is expected with highs ranging from the mid 60s northeast to the mid 70s western Central Texas.

Low thunderstorm chances will be possible late Friday night, but it will be short-lived with a nice, warm, and breezy weekend setting up for ​all of Central Texas. Southeast winds will return under partly to mostly sunny skies and highs between 75 to 85 degrees each day with lows warming into the 60s once again by Sunday and Monday mornings.

An elevated fire danger may present itself by Sunday across areas west of I-35/35W. Otherwise, a slower and stronger storm system arrives early next week with better rain and storm chances. It is too early currently to assess any risk for severe weather early next week.